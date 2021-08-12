Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.39. 262,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $208.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

