Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $576,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,386,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,768 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.67. 1,263,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,694. The stock has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.