Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $$82.55 on Thursday. 2,554,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,289. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

