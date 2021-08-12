Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 6,193 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. Nucor makes up 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of NUE traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.24. 5,081,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $125.97. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,383 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

