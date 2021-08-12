Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,438 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

