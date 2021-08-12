Hudson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,361. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02.

