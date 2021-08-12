Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Set at C$14.00 by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a C$14.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.88% from the stock’s previous close.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.41.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

TSE:HBM opened at C$8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.85 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.