Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 391.0% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

