Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 65,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

HEZU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.62. 143,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,247. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.