Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 65,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter.

HEZU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.62. 143,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,247. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.43.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.