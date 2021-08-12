Houman Akhavan Sells 700 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Houman Akhavan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $14,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 24th, Houman Akhavan sold 300 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $5,865.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $324,070.90.

NASDAQ PRTS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,857. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $908.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTS. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 118,704 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CarParts.com by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 616,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 544.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,814 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

