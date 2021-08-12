Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.0% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $234.18. 2,074,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.21 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

