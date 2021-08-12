Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:HMPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,960. The company has a market cap of $628.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMPT. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Point Capital stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

