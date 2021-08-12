HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.67. 871,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,480,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.13.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.