HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireQuest had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

Shares of HQI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,499. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Get HireQuest alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.