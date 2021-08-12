Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:HGV opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

