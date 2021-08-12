Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

