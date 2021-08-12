High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) versus JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Financial Analysis

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get High Tide alerts:

This table compares High Tide and JD.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million N/A N/A JD.com $114.30 billion 0.83 $7.57 billion $1.21 58.74

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than High Tide.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -21.16% -37.66% -13.81% JD.com 6.46% 7.14% 3.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for High Tide and JD.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 0 0 N/A JD.com 1 2 12 1 2.81

JD.com has a consensus target price of $100.11, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Given JD.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JD.com is more favorable than High Tide.

Summary

JD.com beats High Tide on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The New Businesses segment comprises of logistic services provided to third parties, overseas business, and technology initiatives; asset management services to logistics property investors; and sale of development properties by JD Property. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.