Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hess were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Hess by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

HES stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.49. 8,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.78 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.18.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

