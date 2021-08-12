HeroNode Price Tops $0.0002 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $236,468.66 and approximately $30.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.37 or 0.00876773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00155717 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

