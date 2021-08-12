Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €102.00 ($120.00) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.47 ($118.20).

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €88.44 ($104.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,212 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.24. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

