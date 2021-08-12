HelloFresh (HFG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HelloFresh (ETR: HFG) recently:

8/12/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €51.50 ($60.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/12/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/11/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/11/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/11/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/6/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/6/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €52.65 ($61.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/5/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/5/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/26/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/23/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/13/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/7/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €52.65 ($61.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/7/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/5/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/21/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €102.70 ($120.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €82.00 ($96.47) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. HelloFresh SE has a 12-month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 12-month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion and a PE ratio of 34.37.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

