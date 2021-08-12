Helix (HLIX) Market Cap Reaches $128,156.88

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $128,156.88 and approximately $7.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helix has traded up 55.7% against the dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017728 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Helix Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,970,595 coins and its circulating supply is 34,844,760 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

