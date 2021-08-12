HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $17.68 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

