HeartBout (HB) One Day Volume Tops $321.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $141,365.56 and approximately $321.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.75 or 0.00862546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00108681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00155454 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars.

