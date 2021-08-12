Healthcare Trust of America Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,878 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,898% compared to the average volume of 86 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

