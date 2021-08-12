Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report sales of $410.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.33 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $435.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

HCSG stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

