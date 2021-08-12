Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Set at C$5.25 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.71.

TSE HWX opened at C$4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$821.28 million and a PE ratio of 876.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$1.19 and a 52 week high of C$4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.13.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

