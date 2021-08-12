Head-To-Head Review: Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) vs. Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stryve Foods and Nomad Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomad Foods 0 1 5 0 2.83

Nomad Foods has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.69%. Given Nomad Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than Stryve Foods.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and Nomad Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -51.43 Nomad Foods $2.87 billion 1.62 $257.25 million $1.54 17.55

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomad Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Nomad Foods 8.90% 12.40% 4.95%

Risk & Volatility

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Stryve Foods on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus, Goodfella's, La Cocinera, San Marco, and Aunt Bessie's brands. Nomad Foods Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.