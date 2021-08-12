Head-To-Head Review: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) vs. Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Enel Américas has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enel Américas and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Américas 6.75% 8.86% 3.44% Brookfield Renewable Partners -9.25% -1.80% -0.73%

Dividends

Enel Américas pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -95.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel Américas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Enel Américas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enel Américas and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Américas 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 10 5 0 2.33

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.40%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Enel Américas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Enel Américas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Américas and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.84 $825.20 million N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners $3.81 billion 2.78 -$130.00 million ($0.61) -63.16

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Summary

Enel Américas beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.