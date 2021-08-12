Head to Head Analysis: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) vs. Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cango and Shopify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A Shopify 0 10 20 0 2.67

Shopify has a consensus price target of $1,630.89, suggesting a potential upside of 9.81%. Given Shopify’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than Cango.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 105.99% 45.68% 30.21% Shopify 63.65% 7.15% 5.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cango and Shopify’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $314.55 million 1.95 $516.40 million $3.40 1.21 Shopify $2.93 billion 63.03 $319.51 million $2.37 626.68

Cango has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shopify. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shopify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cango has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shopify beats Cango on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. It also facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

