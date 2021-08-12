HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YMAB. Wedbush cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,203. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,071.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,471 shares of company stock worth $10,386,399. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

