HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 133.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,127. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $798.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Immunovant by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Immunovant by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

