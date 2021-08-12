Harvest Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $166.32 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $166.32 million and $164.51 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $274.29 or 0.00619785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000963 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 639,925 coins and its circulating supply is 606,356 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.