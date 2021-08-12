Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.49. 338,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,080. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.55. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $771,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

