Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.46 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.63.

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.55 million, a PE ratio of -988.01, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.29.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.