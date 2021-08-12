Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,980

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s previous close.

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,689.33 ($22.07).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,480.50 ($19.34) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,623.28. The stock has a market cap of £7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

