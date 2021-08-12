Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $85,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $52.83 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.