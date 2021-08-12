Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,553 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.45. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

