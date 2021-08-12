Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 937 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 143.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

NYSE CNC opened at $64.45 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

