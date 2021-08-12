Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $72,000 in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amedisys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 24.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,951,000 after buying an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

Shares of AMED opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.81 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.10.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

