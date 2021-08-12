Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $77,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

