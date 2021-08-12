Hardy Reed LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $10,556,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.88. 76,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,401. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.