Hardy Reed LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.19. The company had a trading volume of 660,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,023. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

