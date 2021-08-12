Hardy Reed LLC Invests $96,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $1,279,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 40.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 196,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8,180.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.74. 2,212,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $180.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

