Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.41

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBRIY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.01 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

