Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 661,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,370,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 503,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,149,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.02. 2,738,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,291. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

