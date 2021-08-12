Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.27 Million Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WPP by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in WPP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 12.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. Macquarie raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

WPP traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 131,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,336. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.8714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

