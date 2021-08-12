Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Plans Dividend of $0.76

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.7622 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

