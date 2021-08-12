Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Plans Dividend of $0.76

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.7622 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

