Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,313,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $42,985,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.67. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

