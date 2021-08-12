Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.62 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.59. 924,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.